4 Useful Tips for Inventors of Android-Based Hardware

If you’re in the process of inventing a new hardware device that will run on the Android mobile operating system, you’ll probably have more questions than answers in the beginning. After all, developing and troubleshooting your own device can involve a fair amount of complexity and research, so it’s not exactly a small effort for the average hobbyist or businessperson. Nonetheless, if you’re able to follow through with your vision and bring the device to the world, you could wind up making a fortune in the ever-bustling Android market, especially if you heed the following tips.

1. Use a Web-Based Electronic Design Tool

One of the best ways to drastically simplify and streamline the hardware design process is to utilize a user-friendly assisted design tool like Upverter. With this platform, anyone can easily conceptualize and develop hardware components such as PCB layouts and motherboard configurations without having any advanced knowledge of IT or hardware design. This is a remarkable capability to have considering the fact that electronic hardware design was a relatively exclusive field that required extensive education until not too long ago.

2. Become an Android Developer

If you’re already planning on releasing an electronic device that runs on the Android OS, it would help to have a fundamental level of understanding when it comes to developing custom Android apps and interfaces. That way, you can build bespoke software-based features into your devices. Take a few courses on Android development and you’ll be in a better position to create unique experiences for your users.

3. Research Successes and Failures

You can learn a lot by researching some of the most recent successful and unsuccessful devices on the market. Try to figure out which features consumers are most interested while also identifying those which might wind up being unnecessary expenses or hurdles in the design and development phase.

4. Conduct Extensive Testing Before Release

Finally, before you release your device to the world and run the risk of receiving negative reviews and ratings across the web, it’s important to ensure that everything works as intended. Spend at least a few weeks using all of the features on your device in every possible way before the official product launch date. Likewise, you should assemble a team of troubleshooters and beta testers who can help you solve existing problems and roll out new upgrades.

Android Might Be the Best Mobile Operating System for New Inventors

Ultimately, if you’ve never invented an electronic device before and you’re concerned about operating system compatibility and ease of use, Android is usually going to be your best bet for avoiding unnecessary hassle. Android is already the OS of choice for many mobile technology companies, as it allows you to create custom versions and distributions that are specifically geared towards the operation of your device. Of course, aside from simplified implementation and customization, Android also provides the most cost-effective OS solution for independent entrepreneurs and inventors. Furthermore, with an estimated 2.5 billion active users, Android gives your device an instant boost in popularity, especially if you upload an associated app to the Google Play Store to help spread awareness.

