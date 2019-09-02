Amazing Features in New Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

One of the top mobile phone creator Samsung has recently released its amazing and top-notch flagship smartphone. The Galaxy Note 10 and the Note 10+ have caught the tech industry by storm. And they are likely to be the number’s Apple competitor in 2019.

The new mobile smartphone encompasses a remarkable edge to edge display the comes with pinhole camera cutouts, S Pen support along with a long list of some added features that have been created to make them be on the top of the range. On that note, lets highlight to you some features that you can enjoy when you are using Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+.

Live Focus Video

To those who are fond of smartphone cameras. This feature is the one designed for you. The Focus Video option brings you the much-needed entertainment, especially to camera lovers.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 S Pen

Samsung has brought about a new ball game by introducing an S Pen and we are not expecting iPhones to have an Apple Pencil. The S Pen feature well on the Galaxy Note 10 and it is one of the tops and recognizable features on this marvellous smartphone.

AR Doodle

This is one of the major S Pen features is the AR Doodle that comes with a bit of fun. The AR Doodle is there to make users create some wonderful drawings that will be viewed through the camera.

