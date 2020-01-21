An Award-Winning Water-Saving Home Device Controlled by your Android

With the New Year upon us, there is a lot of talk about the environment, climate change, and the stability of the world’s atmosphere. The annual CES conference in Las Vegas had tech companies from around the world focused on these issues. One of the many pieces of technology showcased at the conference was the Ducth-owned Hydaloop, which won an award for innovation. The Hydraloop was built with the intention to give homeowners and builders a way to both sterilize and reuse the water that is used in a particular building. The company and its CEO Arthur Valkieser hope that the product will facilitate the impending water crisis and provide affordable drinking water to consumers.

What is the Hydraloop?

Hydraloop is based at the water technology center in Leeuwarden, the Netherlands but their US office is at the Water Council in the Global Water Center in Milwaukee. The company has worked on this product for a decade, doing their best to create a system that is easy to use and as affordable as possible without compromising personal hygiene.

Around the size of a refrigerator, the Hydraloop hooks into the building’s water system. After the product is installed, it takes in outgoing waste water and processes it. The processes the system uses are sedimentation, dissolved air flotation, and foam fractionation. The water that has been treated is sent through an aerobic bioreactor and is disinfected with UV light. While these treatments are regularly used in tandem with large-scale water treatment, the resulting water can be reused in washing machines, pools, toilets, and the garden.

How does it Work?

The process is far more nuanced than filtering solid waste out of water or using chemicals to sterilize it. This requires regular maintenance, providing the ability to optimize settings and monitor the process using a mobile app. Other than basic maintenance, the Hydraloop runs pretty much on its own cleaning the water for reuse. It can recycle 85 percent of all the water that goes through it with the six distinct systems mentioned above.

What are the Benefits?

First, the company claims that the Hydraloop can save up to 20,000 gallons of water a year for the average four-person household, which is beneficial for the planet and your bank account. Selling at $4,000 a unit, these systems aren’t cheap. But, according to the site MoneyPug, which is often used as an energy comparison site, the savings that come with the monthly water bills will likely be much more than that over time. You will be saving money, but you will also be doing your part to help the planet.

Furthermore, the system can be placed anywhere in the building. It is completely self-cleaning despite regular maintenance. Using no chemicals, it is a clean alternative to traditional water purification. The company claims that the Hydraloop cuts the sewage impact of the building by around 45 percent and lowers the carbon emissions by around 6 percent.

It also saves energy, reducing consumption by 600kWh in countries with cooler winter climates. The motivation for a home or building owner is that the water and energy bills will go down, but it is undoubtedly good for the planet. Saving water and energy are two keys to living in a more sustainable world.

Meeting the Challenges of the Future

The Hydraloop was designed to meet the challenges that come with climate change and environmental degradation. According to the company, water inefficiency is the main reason that they developed this products. Over the next 30 years the population of humans will reach 10 billion. Water becomes scarcer every day. Like many other technology companies of the day, Hydraloop is combining altruistic endeavors with the inevitability that doing right by the planet will make a lot of money. Whether you are into the politics of the environment or not water is undoubtedly running out and we need to come up with innovative solutions to keep clean drinking water around. There is no way around it. To meet the challenges of the future, water is by far the most important problem to solve. If we can see to it that everyone has water, we will be able to overcome any problem that stands in our way.

