Are Co-op Games Better on Mobiles?

Move aside the age old question of ‘which is better, Xbox or Playstation?’ for there is a new question that is dogging the gaming community, and that is whether cooperative games are better on your mobile or on a console.

In the corner fighting for mobile games we have Poker, Exploding Kittens and Clash of Clans.

Poker

Poker is the epitome of social gaming and has been for years, only now we tend to go online to websites like Betway rather than venture out into the real world because it’s convenient. Learning the ropes is easy thanks to helpful hints and clear controls; you can bring in your old friends for a heated match or make new ones and see if they have what it takes to beat you to the jackpot. These casino games can be found here, along with a few others which are multiplayer as well.

Exploding Kittens

Funnily enough this is another type of card game you can play together, only this one is a lot more silly. Simple though it is – you keep picking cards until someone finds the dreaded exploding feline – it provides hours of fun without the need to physically own any cards. Not to mention the graphics are memorable and humorous in themselves. The only downside here is that nobody is about to win any money with this type of card game, so you’ll have to come up with other rewards to satisfy you and your mates.

Clash of Clans

If Liam Neeson says it’s fun, then it just has to be! You get to build and defend your own town while seeking out new regions to conquer. What makes this different from other strategy games is that you’re actually trying to take other (real) gamers settlements, not computer generated ones, which makes the battling all the more fierce and competitive. Should you end up being quite a forgiving ruler, you can choose to team up with other clans to fight off any new attacks, which helps to add a bit more depth to the gameplay.

Supporting the opposition we have Far Cry 4, Lego Batman 2.

Far Cry 4

This could actually be described as a more graphically rich and aesthetically pleasing version of Clash of Clans, for you essentially do a lot of the same: team up with other gamers in an attempt to keep the rival faction of Pagan Min at bay. That being said, you have guns and vehicles at your disposal, not to mention a much more immersive storyline to get sucked into, so there is more variation to be had here.

Lego Batman 2

Lets face it, Lego games are some of the best around when it comes to both solitary and multiplayer gaming, so this is one of the top games that is there to challenge co-op mobile titles. Here you can play as a whole host of DC characters to try and quell the evil of Lex Luthor and the Joker (pretty standard superhero issues). It’s quirky, fun, and quite challenging, so you can have a lot of fun trying to find all the hidden extras that are lurking behind the bricks of the game.

There you have it, five games, three of which are mobile based and two that aren’t, all of which are enormously good fun with friends. Although this doesn’t settle the argument once and for all, it shows that both platforms have pros and cons to take into account.

