Asus today launched the Zenfone AR smartphone in India. The device is compatible with Tango AR and Google’s Daydream VR platform. The device has been priced at Rs. 49,999. The device is available in Black color exclusively from Flipkart.

Asus Zenfone AR Specifications

The Asus Zenfone AR runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with Zen UI 3.0 skinned on top. The device features a 5.7 quad HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and a pixel density of ~515 PPI. It comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 4 for protection.

The Asus Zenfone AR is powered by a 2.3 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor clubbed with Adreno 530 GPU. The device comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage on the device can be further expanded up to 2 TB via microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the Asus Zenfone AR features a 23 MP Sony IMX318 sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 6P Largan lens, OIS, EIS, Phase Detection Autofocus, Laser Autofocus and dual LED flash. On the front, the device sports a 8 MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The Asus Zenfone AR is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and USB Type-C. The device comes with Asus SonicMaster 3.0, DTS Headphone: X and built in Mono 5 Speaker.

Pricing and Availability

