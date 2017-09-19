Best Health Android Apps of the Week

Daily Blend

If you're a fan of smoothies, this is an app for you. Never run out of ideas. SimpleGreenSmoothies.com created an app to help you with recipes. SimpleGreenSmoothies.com is the number one website for recipes. Daily Blend gives access you to more than 100 awesome green smoothie recipes. You can benefit more when you use the recipes and enjoy a healthy life. Smoothie recipes are in different categories which are detoxing, beauty, kid-friendly, workouts, energy and desserts. The smoothie recipes are 100% plant-based and don't require any artificial additives. You can filter the recipes based on the allergies, ingredients or anything you want. Moreover, the app allows you to save your favourite recipes. You can kick-start your day perfectly with a smoothie. There are so many recipes to choose from so you don't have to be limited.

Total Keto Diet

The keto diet is a health app to assist with planning a diet for you. It is packed with hundreds of delicious recipes. The recipes are low carbohydrate diet and high-fibre diet. Eating food with low carbohydrate is good when you want to lose weight and keto diet assists you with the recipes. Moreover, it doesn’t concentrate only on recipes, but there are many diet articles available for you. Keto recipes help to reduce other popular diseases such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, epilepsy, and other weight-related diseases. The app focuses mainly on carbohydrates and it assists you with an amount of carbohydrates you should consume on daily basis. Its objective is providing recipes that contain less than 25 grams of carbohydrate per day.

The app works both online and offline. Beginner's diet guide is also available to help you understand about the app.

