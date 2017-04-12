Best Windows Phones In 2017

Nowadays, mobile phones have different kind of operating systems such as IOS, Android and Windows. Windows phones are the 3rd people across the globe and it is normally Microsoft which produces these mobile devices. Windows phones’ start screen features colourful tiles. Most Windows phones use the Windows 10 operating system; however, this gets upgraded each time. Some of the best Windows phones of all time are:

HP Elite x3

HP Elite x3 is the best Windows phone on the market since February 2016. Its high specifications, solid designs and user experience make it an excellent phone. This device is a 3-in-1 model whose battery life is durable as it is a 4150mAh. This mobile comes in either single or dual sim models, and is water-resistant. It also consists of 16 MP LED Flash camera, and the Wi-Fi goes up to 802.11. However, this phone comes in only one colour which is Black.

Using this phone, you can as well connect it to a monitor, keyboard and mouse, to use as a PC. This Microsoft phone’s security consists of Fingerprint and Iris scan, which increases its value.

Alcatel Idol 4S

T-Mobile and Alcatel have worked together on the Alcatel Idol 4S, and have put forward that they will carry on the manufacturing of Windows phones. This phone has the perfect balance of a quick Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor. It is also the first phone to support Virtual Reality. The camera is of 21 MP and consists of USB-C for better connecting to desktops and for charging.

Microsoft Lumia 950 XL

Released in October 2016, Nokia Lumia 950 XL is an amazing phone when it comes to productivity. This phone supports features such as Universal applications and Continuum. It comes with a massive 5.7- inch screen and a quick processor. It has a good quality camera of 20 MP with triple LED focus, and comes in two colours: Black and White. It also has wireless charging capabilities, and the battery is a 3340mAh one. The phone also consists of Cortana, who’s going to act like your personal assistant.

Microsoft Lumia 650

Priced at £200, Microsoft Lumia 650 is an amazing affordable phone. The display of this phone is of vivid colours despite its low resolution. The screen is of 5-inch with a 720p AMOLED panel. The camera is only an 8 MP LED one, however the quality of the images is very good. Also, you can go up to memory cards of 200 GB which is a lot! The screen of this phone is quite a solid one being a Gorilla Glass 3, and the 2000mAh battery being removable is quite an advantage.

