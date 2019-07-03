How Technology Is Impacting Education

Technology has changed the way that we do most things. There have been so many advancements and with the way things are going, we are sure that they will keep on coming. On that note, allow us to take a look at the way that technology has changed and is changing the education sector all over the world.

Technology and Education

Active Participation in the classroom

One of the best parts of technology is that it is interactive. Meaning that with its use in the classroom, gone are days when there was no one participating. Now learners have access to the research material and they can study further. Meaning that in class they will most definitely participate.

Learning Aids

In the classroom, the use of illustration helps the learners to get a better understanding of what is being taught. And with the use of technology, this is now possible stimulation software helps to bring life to the classroom. And research has shown that is easier to remember something if there is a visual aid that comes with it.

Discussion Forums

For those who are in higher learning, technology gives them several platforms to interact with other scholars. This means that they have a platform where they can discuss and debate certain topics. It also gives the students a place where they can have their work peer-reviewed. As this is an important aspect of higher learning.

Coaching

Be it in the lecture room or in the classroom, some students and learners will need a bit of coaching. The role of teachers has also to be that of coaching as well. And with technology, they are able to do do. They are several platforms here teachers can interact with their students one on one.

