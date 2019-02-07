How To Use Your Smartphone To Grow Your Business

Thanks to the advent of lots of new technology and ongoing innovations, the way we run businesses today is far different to how they were run 30, 15, or even just five years ago. Everything is moving forward quickly, and it’s crucial that you stay on top of these changes if you want your business to grow and succeed.

Something that could help you immensely in this way is your smartphone. You may not have considered it before, but the phone that is constantly with you and that you use for your social media, emails, and perhaps even games, could be a huge business asset. Read on to find out how you can use your smartphone to grow your business.

Keep Track Of Finances

Knowing what is happening with regard to your business finances at all times is vital; if you don’t know how much money you have to spend on something, how can you purchase anything with confidence? Internet banking apps are a great asset for this reason. They are secure and easy to set up and you can check your business bank account with just a few swipes no matter where you are or what you are doing. You can always be in control.

You can also download useful budgeting apps that will help. Every time you make a purchase you can input the data into this app, and it will recalculate your current budget, telling you exactly how much you can spend on other things.

Research

New technology is being created at a fast rate, and if you want to be on top of your business sector, you will need to invest. However, knowing which tech to buy and how to use it wisely is a potentially difficult decision.

With your smartphone, you can research all the information you need, even if you’re not in the office. Read reviews, looks for forums that are discussing the technology you are interested in, and ask questions on social media groups. You can gain all the information you need in this way quickly and efficiently without interrupting your working day. Whether you’re searching for cheap PCB design software for pros or you need a PoS system for your store, you can discover all you need to know through your smartphone.

Use Social Media

You probably already use your smartphone for social media, and might be wondering why we’ve mentioned it here. It’s because on top your personal social media accounts, you should also have business accounts. This way you can dedicate time to growing your brand and engaging with potential customers on the go.

With a client, at an event, or simply want to show off a new project? Social media is incredibly effective when brands actually engage with their followers and show them the behind the scenes action. If you are a luxury brand, you could show the process that goes into making your products. Showing this can convince people the higher price tag is worth it.

Social media is one of the best ways to grow your business. The reach that one post could have is huge if you go about it the right way, so being able to update as you go is essential.

