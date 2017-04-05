Looking After Your iPad

We often see iPads and iPhones as being low-maintenance, but there are a few things you should do if you want to keep your device running well. Thankfully, this maintenance is, well, low maintenance, so it shouldn’t take long to work your way through this list.

Clean the screen

A screen covered in fingerprints is never an attractive sight, but you can’t really avoid it; all you can do is clean the screen daily, or whenever it starts to look messy. You also need to remove dust and other tiny particles that could get dragged across the screen by your fingers and, over time, dull it.

You shouldn’t use any harsh cleaning solutions – window cleaner, for example – just a soft, clean, lint-free cloth that’s been slightly dampened. While you’re at it, you should clean the sides and back, too.

Reboot the iPad to clear its memory

You also need to clean the inside of your iPad – not literally, as this will send you both to the Fix Apple Now hospital! No, what this means is powering off the iPad before starting it back up again to clear the memory. It’s a good idea to do this once a week or so, or whenever your device seems to be slowing down or behaving oddly.

Keep your iOS version updated

You’ll get a notification when a new version of iOS is available. As soon as is convenient, you should update the operating system as this means you’ll have all the latest bug and security fixes. You’ll often notice things running more smoothly after an update.

Keep your iPad in a case

Even if you’re really careful with your iPad, accidents can happen and so a fall or a knock could leave you with a cracked screen or worse, so make sure you always use a protective case. Cases with screen protectors are also a good idea.

The best cases fit the form of the device, with some models offering extra protection so you can use the iPad outside. Looser-fitting cases aren’t as safe as you may imagine, so do be careful here.

Use settings that optimise battery life

There are loads of tweaks you can make to your settings to prolong battery life – turn brightness down to the lowest you can manage and ask your email to download new messages on demand rather than at short, automated intervals. These are just two examples, there are many more, so choose the ones that work best for you.

Back up regularly

This is more about taking care of your files and photos than the device itself, really, but it’s essential if you and your iPad are to enjoy a harmonious long-term relationship. Ask iCloud to make regular backups – they can be performed when the device is charging overnight so they don’t interfere with your usage. If you make regular backups you can import everything to a new device or restore it to your current device if you need a factory reset at any point.

