Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus Launched In India Starting At Rs. 8,999

Lenovo owned Motorola today launched two new smartphones in India. The new Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus continue to build on the Moto E series brand name. While the Moto E4 is a regular sized smartphone with a decent battery, the Moto E4 Plus is a phablet with a big 5,000 mAh battery. These new Motorola smartphones start at a price of Rs. 8,999 in India.

Moto E4 Specifications

The Moto E4 is the more affordable and smaller phone. It comes with a 5 inch HD display and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box. As usual, these new Moto phones come with almost no modifications to stock Android except a few Moto apps.

Here are the full specs of the Moto E4:

Android 7.1 Nougat

5 inch HD IPS LCD display, 1280 x 720 pixels

Quad-core Mediatek MT6737 processor, Mali T720 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, expandable with a microSD card

8MP rear camera, LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth

2800 mAh battery, 5W rapid charger

The Moto E4 is an offline exclusive device. It was soft-launched almost 10 days ago at a price of Rs. 8,999.

It comes in Iron Grey and Blush Gold colours.

Moto E4 Plus Specifications

The Moto E4 Plus is the bigger and more beefier smartphone among the two. It comes with a 5.5 inch HD IPS LCD display with a 2.5D curved glass. Like the Moto E4, it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat as well.

Here are the full specs of the Moto E4 Plus:

Android 7.1 Nougat

5.5 inch HD IPS LCD display, 1280 x 720 pixels

Quad-core Mediatek MT6737 processor, Mali T720 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, expandable with a microSD card

13MP rear camera, LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front camera, f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth

5000 mAh battery, 10W rapid charger

The Moto E4 Plus is an online-exclusive device. To be more specific, it is exclusive to Flipkart only.

The Moto E4 Plus has been priced at Rs. 9,999. It comes in Iron Grey and Fine Gold colours.

The E4 Plus also comes with several launch day offers:

Jio – Jio Prime + 30GB extra data

Idea – 84GB data for 3 months at Rs. 443

Free 2 months subscription to Hotstar premium

Upto Rs. 9,000 on exchange of old phone

Buyback guarantee of Rs. 4,000

Moto Pulse 2 headphones at Rs. 649 instead of Rs. 1599

