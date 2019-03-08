Samsung Galaxy S10 Fingerprint Sensor

The Samsung Galaxy S10 fingerprint sensor is ultrasonic!

The latest generation of Galaxy S smartphones was revealed yesterday by Samsung. There were 4 devices that were packed with big displays, multiple cameras, and up to 1 terabyte of built-in memory in one of the phones. However, what really caught our attention was the ultrasonic fingerprint sensor built right into the display of 3 of these new phones. Interestingly, Samsung also showed off its much-anticipated fold phone which will be available in April and will cost nearly $2,000.

There are so many ways that you can unlock your phone. You could use a passcode or a biometric system. Or, if you prefer, you could use both ways. The current generation of iPhones have front-facing Face ID sensors. Older versions come with a fingerprint reader. Last year’s Samsung had a biometric sensor on the back also online gambling casinos app. This year, things have changed.

All Galaxy S10 models will have a fingerprint sensor hidden under the displays, at the bottom. This is with the exception of the S10 Essential.

Going ultrasonic

The new fingerprint reader uses sound waves to detect a 3-dimensional image of your finger. The sound waves will then bounce off and return to the phone. This will allow it to see the ridges of your fingerprint and the depth of those valleys too.

The sound waves are said to be around 1200 kilohertz. At higher frequencies, ultrasonic testing is used to find a flaw inside a metal object such as the wing of an aeroplane. They are also used in medicine in ultrasounds. Did you know you can bet on your smartphone visit site that can help you with that. Ultrasonic fingerprint sensors can sense your blood flaw. That means this system cannot be bypassed at all. Also, they work well even if your fingers are dirty, wet or dry. Kudos to Samsung for this innovation!

Share This

Tweet

WhatsApp

Telegram

