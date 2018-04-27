How to Choose a Smartwatch For Your Android Phone?

You can now get an Android Smartwatch that operates more like your phone. They have exciting features that have attracted a wide range of people. You can download many apps that are used in your phone on this device. While you cannot play online games on your smartwatch yet, or use the Virgin casino promotional code, there is a lot that you can do on it, right from tracking your calories, your heartbeat to managing texts, calls and of course – seeing the time.

Given all that, you wouldn’t want to get one that doesn’t last you long. There are various things you should consider when you are buying it.

Know What It Can Do

They are versatile, you can use them for any of the below functions depending on properties that each has.

Calling.

Sending messages.

Playing music.

Accessing internet.

To check time and date.

You should make your buying decision depending on the purpose you intend to use it for.

Is it Compatible with your Android Phone?

If you own the latest model, you probably don’t have to worry much about it. However, if you own an Android device that runs an old OS, you would want to see if the smartwatch is compatible with your smartphone.

Ensure that you are aware of its features before you buy. The two has to be compatible. You can inquire from the seller or you can do your research on the internet.

How Easy is it to Use?

Do not buy an Android smartwatch that is complex to use. You should understand how to operate it without strain. When you buy a complex one, it may not be of any use when you don’t have the guide.

What about the Battery?

For you to enjoy using this gadget, it should have a long battery life. You would not like it to go off when you are using it. A battery for the one with a colored screen should last between one and two days without charging. The one whose screen is not colored should last between four to five days – this is after charging them fully.

You can search on the internet on which one the other users recommend. However, if you see that you would have to charge one multiple times a day, it’s a good idea to avoid it, no matter the features it does offer.

Is it Water Resistant?

Your smartwatch would go along with you even when it’s raining outside, making this an excellent choice. You will not have to worry about it getting spoilt when it accidentally gets in the water.

How is the Design?

The choice of design depends on your lifestyle and preference. There are those who like the fancy look and others like the ordinary ones with a large face. The one with a large face is convenient for people who access their emails using it.

Price

You should buy the one that fits your budget. They range between 149 dollars and 455 dollars.

Get this device today and start enjoying this unlimited features.

