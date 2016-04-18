The Best Android Phones For Gaming

With the smartphone market being one of the most competitive areas in the rapidly growing technology arena, tech giants such as Samsung, HTC and LG have been locked in battle to produce the flagship mobile device of the year.

But it’s not just the communicative powers of smartphones that have influenced key decisions regarding processing power and screen size. As the burgeoning mobile gaming market has also released graphics-heavy games and even competitive online slots games that have led to the following devices aiming to become the ultimate Android gaming phone.

Samsung Galaxy S7

March 2016 saw the release of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S7. This included several innovative features that saw it tipped to be the best Android smartphone for gamers. Key amongst the factors was the inclusion of the Exynos 8890 chip and 4GB of RAM that should see it capable of handling the growing number of games like Jet Car Stunts 2 that run with an impressive frame rate of 60 FPS.

But it’s not just the fantastic processing power that has earned the Samsung Galaxy S7 some phenomenal sales across the world. Thanks to an innovative water-cooling feature, and advanced battery power, it should mean that even a long game of online slots can be enjoyed without interruption.

HTC One M9

The Samsung’s improved battery was delivered in the face of fierce competition through its rival HTC’s One M9 device that quickly earned impressive reviews from the tech world. This managed to subtly upgrade the brand’s reputation for solid performance and sleek design with an internal spec of 32 GB that meant it could keep up with the processor-heavy gaming advances.

But a key factor of the HTC One M9 was the way that its Boomsound speakers now delivered Dolby quality sound. This meant that online games like Mr Smith Casino’s Kings of Chicago, that features realistic casino sounds could deliver an extra level of realism, facilitating seamless gameplay and an immersive playing experience.

LG G5

However April 2016 will see another rival entering the Android arena with the LG G5 showcasing the brand’s quirky smartphone design aesthetic. But it’s not just design-for-design’s-sake, as the all-new metal exterior facilitates easier battery removal which will undoubtedly please many mobile gamers on the move.

And with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and an enviable 5.3-inch 1440p IPS display, it looks like even a humble game of online slots can be played with greater skill, precision and enjoyment thanks to the gaming potential of the LG G5.

