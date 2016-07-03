The Best Devices For Gaming

Gaming is a great hobby. Whether you are looking for hardcore shooters or you just want to play slot machines Euro Palace casino style, there’s something out there for everyone. No gamer, however, can have it all. If you want the best of the best, take a look at the list below.

Handheld: The Nintendo 2DS

The handheld market isn’t what it was a few years ago, so there are few choices on the market right now. Nintendo is the only company that’s reasonably supporting handheld games, with Sony letting their (arguably better) Vita system languish. The real choice now comes down to not which company to buy from, but rather to which one of Nintendo’s handheld consoles to buy. At a dollar for dollar comparison, the easy winner is the Nintendo 2DS. It plays all the same games as the regular 3DS, but without the (poorly implemented) 3D screen. Since the New 3DS hasn’t really been supported by the company, there’s no reason to spend more on the newer system.

Mobile: Samsung Galaxy Note Series

Mobile gaming is the fastest-growing segment of gaming, and having a good gaming phone is a necessity for those who want something to play on the go. The Samsung Galaxy Note series is currently the reigning champion on the gaming front, with its crystal-clear display, oversized screen and huge library of games. Android phones in general get a slight edge over their iOS and Windows counterpart just for the sheer selection of games available, as well as the more malleable operating system on the phones. If your primary concern is gaming, you’ll want ot make sure you go Android.

Console: Xbox One/PS4

It’s hard to say which gaming console is winning right now. While the PS4 has sold the most total units, the Xbox One now features backwards compatibility with a library of older Xbox 360 titles. Both machines have virtually the same library, and it’s generally hard to tell the difference between a PS4 and Xbox One game at a glance. If you want something to play in the console space, it should be a given that you pick one of these two machines over Nintendo’s Wii U. You’ll get a better catalog of games as well as a more enjoyable gaming experience.

Total Experience: PC

When it comes to gaming, you can’t beat the PC. It’s an absolute superstar on all fronts, but it really shines for those who don't want to pay an arm or a leg while gaming. A good PC will give you access to not only most of the same hits as you would find on a console, but a wealth of older exclusives. Perhaps best of all, a PC can be as cheap or expensive as you like – something to factor into all of your gaming choices.

The best device for you will come down to what you are looking for in a game. Whether you want casual titles, AAA experiences or fun on the go, there are great devices out there for you.

