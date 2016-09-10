Top 5 Mobile Devices for Online Gaming

The specifications war of mobile devices is a never ending battle, with processors and RAM being boosted with each new device launched in the market. When it comes to gaming on mobile devices, there are countless options you can choose from. Whether you are looking for the most affordable, powerful or unique mobile device, there is definitely one particular device out there that you will find to your likings.

The popular mobile bingo site LuckyPantsBingo.com has been innovating according to the current mobile gaming trend and demand in the market. Players can access this top online bingo site from any mobile device to play their favourite variations of bingo, and also indulge in a large number of entertaining slot games. What’s unique about Lucky Pants Bingo is that you will find two unique and iconic characters known as Luke Pants and Betty Balls in the bingo rooms, where they keep the rooms lively with special chat games, and award prizes such as free cards, free spins, and even offline prizes. You can expect to have great fun in the rooms when you see Luke or Betty making their apparition.

Our ultimate choice of one of the most powerful smartphones is certainly the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. This smartphone is packed with 4 GB of RAM, the Adreno 530 GPU, and the cutting edge Snapdragon 820 processor. This is certainly a device that can cope with any kind of gaming available. While it may be a little bit pricey, the S7 Edge definitely provides one of the finest gaming experience that one can expect. It has one of the highest standard of viewing quality and also makes use of the Vulcan API, which is considered as the future of online gaming.

Nexus 6P is one powerful smartphone which is within the budget of modest buyers. This handset can easily compete with top brands such as Apple or Samsung for just half the price. It comes with 3 GB of RAM, the Adreno 430 GPU, and the Snapdragon 810 processor. With its great look and high performance, the Nexus 6P also has the advantage of offering a 5.7 inches viewing space, which is way enough for you to rightly appreciate the high definition graphics and great layout of Lucky Pants Bingo.

The HTC 10 comes with improved battery compared to the HTC One M8 or One M9, which means that you will have more time to spend playing your favourite bingo games at Bingo Extra without worrying about running out of power. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 820, 4 GB of RAM, and Android Marshmallow as operating system. It also has an impressive camera, and the best that the HTC 10 has to offer comes when you plug in your headphones. Its amazing audio will really provide you a unique experience while you are playing the bingo or slot games at Lucky Pants Bingo.

The OnePlus X is an Android smartphone that runs on Snapdragon 801, and it is all about exploring harmony and contrasts. If you are on a low budget, this is the perfect device for you as it can be bought for less than £150! Its 5.1 inches screen might not suit all gamers but it seems to be a fair enough sacrifice considering the great price.

