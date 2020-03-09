What is a SIM only contract?

A SIM only contract is a mobile phone contract that only pays for your internet, the minutes you call and the texts (SMS) you send. The contract does not pay off your mobile phone itself. This basically means that the contract is a lot cheaper than other contracts and that you are more flexible than with a contract that does contain paying off your mobile phone. However, you will need to have a phone already or purchase a new one separately.

Which contract types are there?

There are various types of Sim only contracts. Because there are various types, it is easier to find a contract that fulfills your requirements and wishes. Comparison sites like Overstappen.nl offer a quick and easy way to compare the different contracts to find the one that fits you best. It does not matter if you want unlimited call minutes/texts or want to have a certain amount of data, there is always a contract that fits. Furthermore, you can choose between monthly, yearly and two-yearly contracts.

What do you need to get a contract?

A really cost effective contract-type is a contract only deal, with this contract you basically have no restrictions. All you need to do is search for a deal that suits you, buy the SIM card and put the SIM card into your phone. If you need help with installing the SIM card, you can go to both physical stores and online stores that will assist you with installing the SIM card.

Can you upgrade your Sim only contract?

There are various providers that give you the option to reduce or expend your Sim only contract. This can come in handy when you have too many or too little texts/minutes/data at the end of each month. Many Sim only deals are a part of a rolling contract, which means that the allowance you pay will over each month until you cancel it manually. Providers want you to stick to their company and retain business with you, so if you cancel your Sim only contract there is a big chance that they will reach out and try to convince you to stay. So it’s likely that they will give you extra benefits then.

