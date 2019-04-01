Why join the world of app creation?

With smartphones operating at the center of most people’s universes, it might seem quite compelling to become part of this unique sector of the technology industry. App creation isn’t just for web designers and programmers; anyone can have the idea for an app. All you need is either some expertise or a team or provider to help you build it. However, for some it’s not just the idea of owning an enticing app, it’s the benefit of being part of an app’s creation and seeing it become successful which can be hugely rewarding.

Innovative ideas get noticed

Apps are such a coveted aspect of companies’ digital marketing arm, there are even sites that enable you to create an app without the knowledge of coding or software development. For example, the infamously successful delivery app Deliveroo is now worth $2 billion and got noticed for its unique ability to deliver convenience to people’s doorsteps. Although, as the founder himself has said, the idea is not entirely unique, it was a different spin on an existing context: carryout from restaurants you’d usually have to visit. While the app you decide to work on might not be the next Deliveroo, there is every chance it could achieve its own distinct successes.

Your skills can be uniquely used

If you’re looking become an expert in data analysis, or have a masters in applied statistics, could be hugely useful to an app creator who is looking to understand a bit more about who is using their app and why. Your statistical analysis can then be put to another member of the team for design changes or edits. A knowledge of marketing will also help developers create copy and visuals that are engaging and likely to keep potential customers on their app.

Design is undoubtedly a huge feature of mobile app creation. While some apps are used purely for convenience (to book a cab, for instance) it’s said that millennials, in particular, want apps on their phone to be aesthetically pleasing. This doesn’t just include how it loads on their screens, but also how the icon looks among everything else on their home screen. If you have a natural eye for pleasing design, your skills could be of real use to an app developer.

New generations are impatient

It’s said that the progress in smartphones and broadband speeds have left the current generations more impatient than ever; desiring information and results at their fingertips in relatively no time at all. It’s for this reason that apps are so successful: rather than having to fiddle around with an online browser, they can tap into an intuitively designed application that will give them the knowledge or function that they are immediately after.

Not only that, but apps are now seamlessly built into our everyday lives. They help us to order carryout, buy clothes and purchase travel tickets. The convenience has allowed apps to embed into our lives without us really noticing.

Trends survive through apps

Now that we co-exist with apps, it means trends that can be enhanced through technology thrive on our smartphone apps. For example, it’s been said that we exist in the golden age of podcasts. More than ever, people are listening to home-made and commercially created podcasts while at work or in the car. As a result, providers such as Overcast and Podbean have created apps so people can easily access their favorite playlists and listen with ease. These apps don’t even have to be particularly complex or flashy – they just need to enable podcast listeners to search with ease.

In terms of much more obvious trends, such as fashion and makeup, social media and retail apps make it much easier for the general public to engage with these trends and purchase products and promote them on their profiles. The influencer generation has created the perfect combination of using social media sharing to gain profit, by using sponsored posts and click-through links.

Monetization

While some may find it vulgar to post the idea of finance as big incentive to join the mobile app industry, it is infamously lucrative for many designers and programmers. As with much of the tech industry, designing and coding mobile apps involves an incredibly specialized set of skills, which are often rewarded with generous pay. The high salaries are also the result of the fact that it is booming industry. It is set to reach $189 billion in profits as an industry by 2020, which is an impressive amount for such a modern and new concept. This is because the usage of apps is so diverse. Many people use apps to read their favorite newspapers, to buy their favorite clothing brands and to use customization apps to change the screen appearance of their cell phones.

There’s still room for design

You may think that all apps run in a relatively similar way: a sidebar to select your options and individual icons to select what it is you want. While it’s true that many apps follow a similar structure, there is still plenty of room for slick, creatively designed apps. Because there are so many apps in the ether, there are actually plenty of applications that get deleted for not running smoothly enough – 62% , in fact. If you think you have the skills and expertise to either create or reform an app that runs well, then you could be invaluable to many companies.

There are some tech industries that enjoy a brief moment in the spotlight and soon die out as the device is defeated by competitors, or falls out of trend. The unique aspect of mobile apps is their universal usage across all devices and operating systems. Whether you use Apple or Android, you will have an app store with plenty of apps at your disposal. Joining this industry could be not only a unique insight into software programming, but also a lesson in marketing and design. Joining the world of app creation is a sector of information about technology that is well worth investigating.

