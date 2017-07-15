Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications Leak – 16 MP Camera, 3,680 mAh Battery

The Redmi 4 was launched by Xiaomi in November last year. Now, the company is working on its successor, dubbed as Redmi 5. The images and specifcations of the device have been leaked online. The renders of the device surfaced on Chinese Social Networking site Weibo.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 will run on Android 7.1 Nougat based MIUI 9. The device will feature a 5 inch full HD display with a 2.5D curved glass. The device will come with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of ~441 PPI.

The device will be available in two variants. The first variant will come with a 2.2 GHz octa core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The second variant will come with a 2.2 GHz octa core Snapdragon 630 with Adreno 508 GPU. In terms of storage, the device will be available in three variants.

They are as follow, 3 GB RAM with 16 GB storage, 3 GB RAM with 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. The storage can be further expanded via microSD card.

Coming to the camera department, the device is expected to come with a 16 MP primary camera with Phase Detection Autofocus and a dual LED flash. On the front, the device will sport a 5 MP secondary camera for selfies.

The device will be powered by a 3,680 mAh battery and come with the usual connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac Bluetooth 4.2 and GPS. It will come with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Share This

Tweet

WhatsApp

Telegram

