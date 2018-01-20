Envent LiveFree 325 Bluetooth Speaker review

Bluetooth speakers have become pretty popular recently and that should not come as a surprise – while smartphones have been getting better, their loudspeakers leave a lot to be desired. Bluetooth speakers fill this void and make the media experience a lot more enjoyable. Due to their simple design and portable form factor, carrying them around is pretty easy.

Over the last couple of weeks, we have been testing the Envent LiveFree 325 Bluetooth speaker. Featuring a minimal design and a covered on the sides by a sleek silicone case, the Envent 325 aims to offer superior sound quality, up to 6 hours of playback and also comes with a built-in microphone for handsfree calling.

The Envent 325 Bluetooth speaker comes with a price tag of Rs. 2499, but can be purchased for as low as Rs. 1099. It comes in three colour options – Black, Green and Red. Let’s find out how these portable Bluetooth speakers fare in our review.

Envent LiveFree 325 Bluetooth speaker feature highlights

Simple, sleek design

Water resistant

Built-in mic

Bluetooth 2.1 support, additional 3.5mm aux input

Support for TF cards

Envent LiveFree 325 review

The Envent LiveFree 325 comes with a simple, minimal design – the design accentuates the primary feature, that is the speaker itself. Other features like the microUSB port, 3.5mm port, TF card slot and the music controls are placed on the sides of the device. Up top, the speaker with a 40mm 3W driver powers the sound experience. The speaker is backed by a 600mAh battery which is rated to last for about 5 hours of playback. In our experience, the speaker lasted for about 5.5 hours before requiring a recharge.

On one side, the Envent LiveFree 325 houses the 3.5mm port, the microUSB port and the TF card slot. The media controls are placed on another side – you get a power button, a play/pause button that also doubles up as a call answer button, a rewind/previous and a fast forward/next button. The previous and next buttons also double up as volume buttons.

All the ports and the media controls are covered by the silicone case for water resistance – the speaker comes with IPX4 certification. Envent has also bundled a hook, a microUSB cable to charge the speaker and an Aux cable.

Performance

We took the Envent LiveFree 325 Bluetooth speaker for tests with different devices like the Redmi Note 4, the Mi A1, Moto G5s Plus and a OnePlus 5T. In our tests, we tested the speaker in both Bluetooth mode as well as with the stereo cable provided in the box.

We tried different tracks with the speaker and in all our tests, we found the bass to be excellent in both Bluetooth as well as stereo modes. The LiveFree 325 can get pretty loud, and at high volumes, you may hear a tiny spike in the noise levels, but this is not a problem as the speaker is loud enough at slightly less than the highest volume levels.

Overall, the LiveFree 325 sounds great at low, mid and high ranges, with well-defined vocals and a pleasing overall experience. At the end of the tests, we realized that these speakers do what they were made for extremely well.

As an added bonus, the LiveFree 325 also comes with a built-in mic that lets you attend calls. In our testing, we found the speaker to do this job flawlessly, with clear and well-defined sounds.

Verdict

If you are looking for a pair of Bluetooth speakers that sound great, look good and are affordable, the Envent LiveFree 325 is a great option. The simple design, water resistance, great performance and the ability to attend calls make for a good package overall. You can also just throw in an SD card and start playing songs stored on it, and the two connection modes – Bluetooth and Aux, provide for enough options to cover for all your portable speaker needs.

You can buy the Envent LiveFree 325 from Flipkart for Rs. 1,099. Check out other Envent products on the company’s website here.

