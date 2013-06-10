Samsung Galaxy Ace 3 Marks The Return Of The Ace Series With Android 4.2 Jelly Bean And A 4-inch Display

It’s been over an year that Samsung has announced any version of the Galaxy Ace, which became quite popular thanks to the low price tags. Well, they’ve just announced the Galaxy Ace 3, obviously a successor to the Ace 2. It comes in two variants – 3G and 4G, surprisingly, with 4 GB and 8 GB internal memory respectively.

The good part though, apart from the assumed entry-level price, is that the Galaxy Ace 3 comes with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean out of the box. We’re not sure if it’s Android 4.2.2 yet, but it’s in line with all the recent Samsung launches. They all have come out with the latest Android version post Galaxy S4 if my memory serves me well, and that’s a good thing.

Now the specs –

Android 4.2 Jelly Bean with TouchWiz on top

4.0″ TFT LCD display of WVGA resolution (800×480 pixels)

1 GHz dual core processor in the 3G version, 1.2 GHz dual core processor in the 4G version

5 MP main camera, LED flash, front facing VGA camera

1 GB RAM, 4 GB / 8 GB internal memory (3G / 4G respectively), expandable up to 64 GB with a microSD card

Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi Direct, GPS, Dual SIM (optional)

1,500 mAh battery

The availability of the 3G and 4G versions will vary by market, as is normal. There’s no word on the availability part itself as of now, but the official unveiling should happen, most probably, in the London event, which is going to be held on June 20th.

via Samsung

Share This

Tweet

WhatsApp

Telegram

