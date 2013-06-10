Samsung Galaxy Note 3 Leaked In Photos, Reveal A Boxy Avatar

We haven’t had any leaks of the up and coming Samsung Galaxy Note 3, but there now are some photos of a prototype of the Note 2 successor.

Devices from this Galaxy Note series have always followed launches of Galaxy S flagships, since Galaxy S2. The Note 3 continues in the same fashion, and is supposed to launch sometime in September, and while that’s still quite a while away, here’s some hint of the direction Samsung could be going in.

Of course, this could only be a hogwash, and the final design of the Galaxy Note 3 could very well be entirely different from this one. It is expected that the Note 3 will come with a 5.99″ Super AMOLED display, all the S-Pen goodness as usual, Snapdragon 800/Exynos Octa-core processor and the latest TouchWiz niceties. In other words, an enlarged Galaxy S4 with an S-Pen.

